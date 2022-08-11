Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield booked for UFC 281 at MSG

Fresh off her first round technical knockout win over Hannah Goldy at UFC London a few weeks ago (see it here), Molly McCann has her next fight set up, as “Meatball” is in line to face Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

That’s according to Blanchfield, who posted the announcement on Instagram. UFC has yet to make the women’s Flyweight fight official.

McCann is currently on a three-fight win streak and is 7-3 overall inside the Octagon, which was good enough to put her in the Top 15 of the division. With back-to-back technical knockout wins under her belt, “Meatball” is hoping to build off that momentum to earn her fourth straight victory, which would help her climb a few more pegs in the rankings.

It remains to be seen if her partner in crime press conferences, Paddy Pimblett, also gets a fight on what is sure to be a massive PPV event in the “Big Apple” since they have shared the last three cards together.

As for Blanchfield, she is currently on a six-fight win streak and is 3-0 inside the Octagon. Ranked No. 13 in the division, “Cold Blooded” could raise her stock if she can stop McCann’s momentum on one of the biggest cards of the year.

UFC 281 will be headlined by a Middleweight title fight as division kingpin, Israel Adesanya, defends his belt against bitter rival and kickboxing expert, Alex Pereira. No other fights are currently confirmed for the event, though there are several people throwing their names into the hat to get a spot on the card.