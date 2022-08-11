Despite deciding to ink another deal to return to Professional Fighters League (PFL), Kayla Harrison hasn’t given up her efforts to lock down a fight against current Bellator MMA Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg.

And she has her employers backing her up in her quest.

PFL co-founder, Don Davis, has revealed that he is more than willing to front the fight purses to make the “super” fight between the two dominant champions happen, saying that he will pay each fighter $1 million with the winner taking home an added $2 million bonus.

Fans want the fight



Fighters want the fight



I have watched and listened … @PFLMMA will provide all money and handle all matters @KaylaH v @criscyborg



$1M each fighter + $2M winner bonus



PPV Super Fight … no more talk … decide the best inside the cage#KaylaCyborg — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) August 10, 2022

While Bellator MMA President, Scott Coker, is very open to cross-promoting fights, the details of it all are what will slow down the process.

“There’s a lot of questions,” Coker in an interview with MMA Fighting back in April. “Not only is it who pays for what, but who owns what? How do the rights work after? It’s just a lot of details that go into these kinds of co-promotions and I’m not sure if we could put a deal together.

“But if we can, it’s something that’s worth at least a conversation but, like I said, doing business on social networks, trying to take shots at us, that’s kid’s play,” he continued. “This is a real business. This is a real company, and we’re in the business of putting fights together so pick up a phone, give me a call if you want to do something. That’s how I feel.”

As for Harrison, she is all for giving Cyborg everything she wants to make the fight happen.

“We can do winner takes all, or we can do when she loses, she gets to keep her purse,” Harrison said in a series of Tweets (via MMA Junkie). I”f she needs help getting the deal signed, I will call Peter Murray myself, and Donn Davis, and ask them. Whatever price she wants, I will speak to them on her behalf, and I will go through a full USADA drug testing. I will be drug tested every day from now until the fight if she’s worried about that. She doesn’t have to be drug tested at all. The only thing that I ask is that they allow elbows. … So I can put one through her skull.”

Soon thereafter, Cyborg blocked the judoka on social media.

Winner of six straight, Cyborg is set to make her boxing debut on Sept. 25, 2022 against Simone Silva in Curitiba, Brazil. As for Harrison, she will face Martina Jindrova in the semifinals of the women’s Lightweight tournament on Aug. 20, 2022, in London, England.

Whether or not a fight between the two talented champions ever comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it seems PFL and Harrison are ramping up efforts on their end, leaving Scott Coker and Co. with the next move.