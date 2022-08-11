A title fight between current Bellator MMA Lightweight champion, Patricky Pitbull, and undefeated (15-0) 155-pound wrecking machine, Usman Nurmagomedov, is being targeted to go down at an upcoming event on Nov. 18, 2022.

That’s according to MMA Junkie, who confirmed the plans for the match up after an initial report from MMA Fight Universe.

Pitbull won the title at Bellator 270, defeating Peter Queally via technical knockout in the second round in Dublin, Ireland. The victory was six months removed from the Brazilian bomber’s technical knockout loss (doctor stoppage) to Queally.

As for Nurmagomedov, he shot up to the No. 1 contender position after winning his first four fights inside the Bellator cage via stoppage, three of them in the very first round, which includes his latest submission win over Chris Gonzalez at Bellator 283.

Nurmagomedov beats out Tofiq Musayev for the nod after Musayev scored an impressive 27-second knockout win over Sidney Outlaw — who was scheduled to face Pitbull at Bellator 283 — in his promotional debut a few weeks ago. Musayev does have a win over Pitbull, defeating him in 2019 via unanimous decision under the RIZIN banner.

Nurmagomedov will attempt to keep the family tradition’s habit of visiting the winner’s circle alive by capturing his first major world title. For Pitbull, it’s his first chance to defend his belt against one of the most dominant fighters in the division.

