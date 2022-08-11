War! Watch Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz full fight video | UFC San Diego

Dominick Cruz is set to headline the upcoming UFC San Diego fight card opposite Marlon Vera, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Aug. 13, 2022) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Before “The Dominator” starts trading blows with “Chito,” let’s take a look back at the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion’s last fight inside the world-famous Octagon. In Dec. 2021, Cruz tangled with top 135-pound contender, Pedro Munhoz, at UFC 269, “The Dominator's” second fight of that year.

It was the first time Cruz has competed twice in the same year since 2016.

After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Cruz managed to walk away with a unanimous decision win, his first back-to-back wins in more than six years. Now, the former 135-pound roost-ruler will attempt to win his third straight victory. As for Vera — ranked No. 5 — he is eying a jump up the rankings by collecting his fourth straight victory.

