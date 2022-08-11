Live: Bellator 284 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Gracie vs. Yamauchi

Bellator 284 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) live from inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight fight between top contenders Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In the co-main event, heavy hitters Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry will take center stage.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Aug. 11) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (170.4) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170)

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky (238.2) vs. Steve Mowry (249.8)

125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (129)* vs. Bruna Ellen (125.6)

265 lbs.: Said Sowma (243.4) vs. Gokham Saricam (248.2)

185 lbs.: Austin Vanderford (184.4) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185)

135 lbs.: Josh Hill (135.8) vs. Marcos Breno (136)

125 lbs.: DeAnna Bennett (125.2) vs. Justine Kish (128.4) *

185 lbs: Pat Downey III (186) vs. Keyes Nelson (183.6)

265 lbs.: Bailey Schoenfelder (227.8) vs. Mark Currier (260.6)

135 lbs.: Mitchell McKee (135) vs. Tony Ortega (134.6)

155 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit (154) vs. Nick Perez (157)* - Canceled after Perez missed weight

175 lbs.: Brett Bye (173.8) vs. M, A, Yah II (174.4)

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley (205.4) vs. Tyson Jeffries (205.8)

Missed weight*

