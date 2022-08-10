Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland targeted for October UFC Fight Night main event

The fallout from UFC 276 in July 2022 continues as another big Middleweight contest is on the way.

Per Ariel Helwani, the promotion is working on locking in the main event for its Oct. 15, 2022, fight night event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featured in the headliner is expected to be a clash of top contenders, Jared Cannonier versus Sean Strickland.

“Jared Cannonier x Sean Strickland is the plan for the Oct. 15 show, sources say,” Helwani tweeted. “Main event. Likely Apex. Not signed but that’s the target.”

Cannonier, 38, will enter the contest fresh off a tough unanimous decision defeat in his first career title opportunity against Israel Adesanya (watch highlights). The victory snapped a two-fight win streak for “Killa Gorilla,” who had previously scored big wins over Derek Brunson and a fellow former title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum.

As for Strickland, he also came up short at UFC 276 one month ago.

Facing Adesanya’s next challenger on the night, Alex Pereira, Strickland walked down his accomplished kickboxer foe and ultimately paid the price for it. Absorbing a picture-perfect left hook in round one, a few follow-up shots came immediately after, halting Strickland’s momentum of six straight victories via knockout (watch highlights).

Sitting at No. 2 and No. 7 in the official UFC rankings respectively, Cannonier will likely need to work harder than Strickland to get a second crack at gold following a potential win. Regardless, whoever comes out on top will find themselves in a comfortable spot atop the 185 pound mountain.

The rest of the current Oct. 15 event lineup can be seen below.

185lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

115lbs.: Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodríguez

135lbs.: Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

125lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov

125lbs.: C.J. Vergara vs. Tatsuro Taira