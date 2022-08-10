Top 15 middleweight, TUF finalist abruptly retires from UFC ‘with great sadness’

“Prime Time” is going off the air.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 17 finalist and No. 12-ranked middleweight, Uriah Hall, is “stepping away” from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after nearly 17 years in mixed martial arts (MMA), which includes a stellar run for Ring of Combat (ROC).

And a few stifling “politics.”

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world,” Hall wrote on Instagram. “I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion I’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life. I want to thank the incredible fans, you guys made the sport what it is today.”

Hall was an early favorite to capture the glass trophy on TUF 17 but struggled to overcome the rough-and-tumble stylings of fellow finalist Kelvin Gastelum in the season finale, which led to some harsh criticism from promotion president Dana White.

Despite his rocky start, “Prime Time” would go on to have a good (but not great) MMA career, finishing 17-11 with 13 knockouts.

“It is important to have the right people around you that care for you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself,” Hall continued. “I want to thank my team my coaches my friends and my family always standing by me. You all have been the driving force that encouraged me daily. Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad. To the next generation, you are the top 1% greatest athletes on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Go forth.”

Hall turned 38 back in July.