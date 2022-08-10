Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release.

No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora of Brazilian talent to compete for the promotion’s return to Rio. In addition, UFC will be rolling out its Fight Pass digital streaming service in Brazil on Jan. 1.

“Anyone who follows this sport knows how important Brazil is to mixed martial arts and to UFC,” said UFC President Dana White. “Brazil is one of our biggest and fastest growing markets and has produced some of the best athletes this sport has ever seen. Fight Pass is going to take our business to the next level by delivering all our content directly to our fans.”

Brazil’s Fight Pass interface will be entirely in Portuguese and serve as the destination for all live UFC events per calendar year, including every “Fight Night” and signature numbered events for 24.90 BRL per month, as well as shoulder programming and original series like The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

UFC has also partnered with television network Band for up to 12 live UFC events, marking the return of UFC to free-to-air TV in Brazil for the first time since 2018.