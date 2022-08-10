UFC San Diego odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Vera vs. Cruz

One of the most decorated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) figures looks to prove he still belongs among the elite this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Dominick Cruz squares off with the ultra-destructive Marlon Vera inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. UFC San Diego also features a guaranteed Featherweight war between David Onama and Nate Landwehr, as well as a clash of top Strawweight prospects in Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo.

There’s another UFC pay-per-view (PPV) just around the corner, and that means it’s time to dig deep for bargains. Grab your shovel and let’s get to it ...

What Went Wrong at UFC Vegas 59?

The Geoff Neal fight? That’s on me. I didn’t even think about how Neal’s issues came against opponents he had to chase and that Luque walking him down would be in the former’s favor. Man, the Mohammed Usman thing stings, though. Zac Pauga was doing exactly what he was supposed to do and then contrived to get flattened in one hit. Two bets still hit, which ordinarily would have put us ahead, but Josh Quinlan’s exit cut the payout from Jamahal Hill’s win. It wasn’t the biggest loss, especially when compared to some of the f—king disasters this year has produced, but still frustrating.

UFC San Diego Odds For The Under Card:

Lupita Godinez (-295) vs. Angela Hill (+245)

Martin Buday (-260) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+220)

Cynthia Calvillo (-170) vs. Nina Nunes (+145)

Gabriel Benitez (-360) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+295)

Ode Osbourne (-245) vs. Tyson Nam (+205)

Youssef Zalal (-125) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (+105)

Josh Quinlan (-245) vs. Jason Witt (+205)

Thoughts: Nothing immediately jumps off the page, but it’s still workable. Lupita Godinez, Martin Buday, Ode Osbourne, Youssef Zalal and Josh Quinlan all seem somewhat interesting.

Even if Angela Hill’s been on the wrong end of some horrid judging lately, her consistent issues with takedown defense are a death sentence against Godinez’s top-notch wrestling. Six of “Overkill’s” last seven opponents have gotten her down at least once, and Virna Jandiroba completely neutralized her last time out.

In the end, expect the same from “Loopy.”

What Martin Buday does ain’t always pretty, but he’s darn good at it. Lukasz Brzeski is going to give “Badys” plenty of opportunities to tie up, and while “The Bull” is decent in the clinch, Buday figures to outweigh him by at least 30 pounds on fight night.

In short, score one for Slovakia.

Tyson Nam is one of the most boolean fighters in the organization. Indeed, either he scores a knockout or his refusal to throw any meaningful volume causes him to lose a decision. The latter is far more likely against Osbourne, who’s got nearly a half-foot of reach on Nam and knows how to use it. That’s not to say Nam can’t knock him out, just that Osbourne has the tools needed to avoid the kill shot and outwork him.

There are admittedly causes for concern with Youssef Zalal. He’s failed to impress for a while, is coming off a long layoff, and is making his first cut to 135 pounds. That said, I’m just not impressed with Da’Mon Blackshear, who looked more or less helpless against other determined takedown artists in Pat Sabatini and Danny Sabatello. So long as Zalal still has the gas tank to shoot a dozen times in three rounds, he’s got what it takes to grind out Blackshear.

My reasoning for betting on Quinlan is the same as it was last week: he hits like a truck and Jason Witt could get knocked out by harsh language. Plus, Quinlan’s got solid cardio and scrambles well, so even if Witt does manage to take him down a few times, he’ll still get his opportunities to turn out the lights.

UFC San Diego Odds For The Main Card:

Marlon Vera (-225) vs. Dominick Cruz (+190)

David Onama (-275) vs. Nate Landwehr (+230)

Yazmin Jauregui (-210) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (+180)

Azamat Murzakanov (-150) vs. Devin Clark (+130)

Ariane Lipski (-190) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+160)

Bruno Silva (-285) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+240)

Thoughts: I’m thinking David Onama, Yazmin Jauregui, Ariane Lipski and Bruno Silva.

I won’t deny that Nate Landwehr’s made me look stupid in the past and I won’t deny that David Onama’s takedown defense leaves a lot to be desired. I just can’t see the guy with evil power losing to the guy who contrived to eat more than 100 significant strikes from Darren Elkins of all people. Landwehr is tough, but his chin’s given out twice already in the Octagon.

Odds are it happens again.

Iasmin Lucindo’s wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu give her a real chance in her fight with Jauregui. Unfortunately for her, she’s also quite easy to hit, and Jauregui is a genuinely devastating kickboxer. Between the short notice and Jauregui’s range management, it’s easier to see her pulverizing Lucindo at range than Lucindo getting the body locks she loves and grinding out Jauregui.

Even with the weight miss and health scare, I can’t turn down Ariane Lipski against Priscila Cachoeira. “Queen of Violence” is a vicious combination striker going up against a woman who got hit 170 times in her last fight, and she’s a good enough offensive wrestler to take down Cachoeira if things ever get hairy.

I was initially of two minds about Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert. “Blindado” is admittedly a very poor defensive wrestler, making him a prime target for one of Meerschaert’s trademark comeback submissions. At the same time, Silva hits more than hard enough to crack Meerschaert’s chin and carries his power late. With how shaky “GM3” has looked recently, I’m willing to throw my lot in with Silva.

UFC San Diego Best Bets:

Parlay — Ode Osbourne and Bruno Silva: Bet $111 to make $100

Parlay — Youssef Zalal and David Onama: Bet $80 to make $116

Parlay — Lupita Godinez and Yazmin Jauregui: Bet $102 to make $100

Parlay — Martin Buday and Josh Quinlan: Bet $105 to make $100

Parlay — Lupita Godinez and Ariane Lipski: Bet $120 to make $124.80

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $664.32

