Mexican pride! Watch screaming Yair Rodriguez go bananas after Brandon Moreno win at UFC 277

The guy who won that monster Mega Millions jackpot last Friday in Illinois may not have been as excited as Yair Rodriguez, who went bananas at cageside when friend and fellow Mexican MMA fighter Brandon Moreno captured the interim flyweight title by folding top contender Kai Kara France at UFC 277 via liver kick of doom.

Watch the video highlights here.

"What precision, man, I love that kick," Moreno said after the fight. "I've been working on these kicks all this training camp. Since I lost the title I've been working on my kicks. I've been working to become a complete mixed martial artist. Today I can grab this [belt] again."

Rodriguez wants to do some belt grabbing of his own.

“The ideal scenario would be to have two title fights, so Brandon Moreno to win the title and then fight for the (undisputed) championship and have both of us fight for titles in the same night,” Rodriguez previously told MMA Junkie. “That for me would be a dream come true. Two championship fights for two Mexicans in one night. That would be a spectacle.”

UFC has not been to Mexico since this ugly incident back in late 2019.