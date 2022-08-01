UFC odds: Amanda Nunes opens as huge betting favorite for Julianna Pena rubber match

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is campaigning for an immediate rematch against current 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes after "The Venezuelan Vixen" got smashed en route to a lopsided decision loss at UFC 277.

The result of their July 31 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner left the score tied at one apiece. Pena upset Nunes by way of second-round submission to capture the crown in the UFC 269 main event last Dec. in Las Vegas and wants to settle the score once and for all.

If and when that fight comes to fruition, the mixed martial arts (MMA) sports books do not like Pena's chances. Nunes opened as the -700 betting favorite, according to BetOnline.ag, against +500 for Pena, similar to the betting line of their first fight at UFC 269.

Judging by the post-fight comments from UFC President Dana White, it sounds like Nunes has a better chance of staging a third fight against reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, despite "Bullet" sitting inside an 0-2 hole against the much bigger "Lioness."

We're likely to find out over the next few weeks, if not sooner.