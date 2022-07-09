UFC Vegas 58 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC Vegas 58, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., July 9, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and rising contender Rafael Fiziev, a co-headliner pitting Caio Borralho against fellow 185-pound finisher Armen Petrosyan, and a guaranteed war between Douglas Silva de Andrade and Said Nurmagomedov (no relation to Khabib) there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 12:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

For complete UFC Vegas 58 results and highlights click here.