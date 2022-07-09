It took Chase Sherman three rounds, but “The Vanilla Gorilla” earned a TKO victory over Jared Vanderaa at UFC Vegas 58.

From the opening bell Sherman just looked slicker and faster than Vanderaa, who made up for his lack of finesse with brutish power. While Sherman was flicking jabs and counters, Vanderaa was hammering at Sherman’s legs and occasionally unleashing combos that had the threat of a knockout behind them.

One of those combos caught Sherman at the end of the first. He smiled.

He wasn’t smiling by the end of the second as Vanderaa’s kicks and punches were clearly starting to wear him down. But Sherman dug deep and turned up the heat in the third round. He got Vanderaa on the backfoot and then pressed forward, firing off shots until Vanderaa wilted against the cage.

The ref stepped in and stopped things at 3:10 after Vanderaa covered up and slumped to the ground. Watch the highlights below:

Chase Sherman knocks out Jared Vanderaa pic.twitter.com/eaobDCj5nx — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) July 10, 2022

