The fight between Cody Brundage and Tresean Gore ended in quick violence as Brundage knocked out The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29 semifinalist in the first round of their UFC Vegas 58 fight tonight (Sat., July 9, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brundage came out fast and hard early, firing off a spinning back elbow to signal he wasn’t there for a decision win. While the two went back-and-forth through the first half of the round, Brundage was faster on the scrambles and positional grabs. He also got off more often and more accurately.

That’s how he finished the fight, landing a counter right hand off a Gore leg kick that dropped Gore to the canvas. Brundage dropped down and started grappling Gore, then realized why wrestle when you can go for the kill? He quickly locked his position in and unloaded ground-and-pound on Gore, bouncing his opponent’s head off the canvas with strikes.

Watch the highlights below:

Cody Brundage KOs Tresean Gore pic.twitter.com/N8qIGKFqTL — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) July 10, 2022

Cody Brundage KO against Tresean Gore #UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/FxJvhJfXIt — Pure Finishes (@PureKnockouts) July 10, 2022

A QUICK night in the office for @CodyBrundage185



[ Tune in LIVE now on @ESPN for more #UFCVegas58 action ] pic.twitter.com/rxh0YepRFD — UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022

