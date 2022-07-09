Highlights! Watch David Onama put Garrett Armfield to sleep | UFC Vegas 58

Garrett Armfield put up a good fight for a last-minute replacement at UFC Vegas 58 tonight (Sat., July 9, 2022) and +575 underdog; however, David Onama ended up being too much for the new UFC fighter. Indeed, he put Armfield to sleep with a head- and arm-choke midway through the second round.

The first round was a wild back-and-forth as Onama pushed forward with takedown attempts and grappling exchanges. Armfield responded with explosive scrambles to reverse a lot of positions. He stayed tricky and slippy through the first, although Onama was tagging him in the striking exchanges.

The second round saw Onama’s gas tank pay dividends as the same grappling exchanges that Armfield wiggled out of now started to work. Onama got Armfield into half guard and locked up a head- and arm-choke. Armfield did his best to fight it, grabbing his leg and forcing some space. But, Onama put the flex on and put Armfield completely to sleep.

