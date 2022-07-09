It wasn’t pretty, but Kennedy Nzechukwu managed to put away Karl Roberson in the third round of their UFC Vegas 58 fight tonight (Sat., July 9, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nzechukwu was larger than Roberson by a ridiculous amount and used that size to bully Roberson to the ground at the start of every round. For 2.5 rounds he tried to land rear-naked chokes on Roberson to no success. A head- and arm-choke in round three looked closer with Roberson clearly exhausted.

Two minutes into the third round and Nzechukwu finally abandoned the sloppy submission attempts and just started unloading elbows to the back of Roberson’s neck. Yeah, they were a bit iffy. The strikes that didn’t look borderline back of the head were even worse, landing right on Roberson’s neck.

Referee Herb Dean didn’t seem too bothered by them, though, waving the fight off at 2:19 and declaring Nzechukwu the winner via technical knockout. Watch the finish below:

