UFC Vegas 58 loses main card fight last-minute due to ‘stomach virus’

The MMA Gods have struck again, taking away one of UFC Vegas 58’s main card bouts at the last minute.

Nina Nunes has withdrawn from her fight against Cynthia Calvillo later this evening (Sat., July 9, 2022) due to a “stomach virus.” Nunes, the fighter formally known as Nina Ansaroff before marrying Amanda Nunes, released a message on social media to break the bad news.

“Hey Everyone, I had an amazing camp and the best weight cut yet,” she wrote. “Unfortunately I picked up a stomach virus and have been sick since right after weigh ins. I tried as much as I could to make this better and still be able to fight. Sadly it has taken a tear on my body and I won’t be able to perform tonight. Sorry to my opponent. We are rescheduling it as we speak. Thank you Mick Maynard.”

As you can tell, Nunes is adamant that the stomach virus isn’t on account of a bad weight cut. UFC seems pretty understanding of the situation and are reportedly working to reschedule the fight with Calvillo, possibly within the next couple of weeks.

Nunes is ranked No. 7 in the women’s Strawweight division and is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. This is her second fight cancelation in a row after pulling out of a bout against Amanda Lemos in Dec. 2021.

Calvillo, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak, but all against top competition in the women’s Flyweight division where she was ranked No. 11. Her bout tonight on UFC Vegas 58’s main card was set to be her women’s Strawweight debut.

She made the weight without a hitch.

There’s no word yet on which bout will be shifted from the “Prelims” to the main card, but if you’re planning on joining us for the UFC Vegas 58’s undercard (we’ll be doing all the play-by-play and highlights you love), maybe shift your start time forward about 20 minutes to account for one less fight.

