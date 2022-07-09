Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC London opponent has been revealed

Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC career hasn’t been panning out too well for her thus far — she’s winless (0-2) since signing with the promotion in Aug. 2020. But, she’s still one of BKFC’s biggest draws, and she’ll once again be placed in a star position for the bare-knuckle boxing promotion’s London, England, show on Aug. 20, 2022.

Facing her (per MMA Fighting) will be BKFC veteran, Charisa Sigala, who is 1-2-1 in bare-knuckle and 4-2 as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. After a rocky start that saw her drop decisions to Taylor Starling and Pearl Gonzalez, Sigala earned a split decision win over Jessica Link. Her most recent fight saw her fight to an entertaining draw against Angela Danzig in March 2022.

There’s no doubt BKFC booked this fight up because of Sigala’s willingness to scrap. She’s also a viable opponent for “PVZ” to beat. VanZant’s two losses came to Britain Hart (who’s turned out to be one of the promotion’s best brawlers at 5-1 in the organization) and Rachael Ostovich (who hasn’t returned to action since beating Paige in July 2021).

Following that defeat, it sounded like Paige VanZant might leave the bare-knuckle world and return to MMA.

“We spoke to her management team and honestly it’s up in the air,” BKFC President David Feldman said at the time. “We’re not 100 percent sure she’ll be back with BKFC. It looks like she will but at the end of the day, if her heart and her passion is she wants to give MMA another shot, we may give her that opportunity. I’m not here to hold anybody back.”

“12 Guage” also recently made her pro wrestling debut with AEW, so the young star has no shortage of options when it comes to her career. But, VanZant is paid well to be a marquee attraction for BKFC, and she’ll look to earn her first win with the promotion come August in the United Kingdom.

Anyone wanting to see more of Paige VanZant in the meantime can check her out on OnlyFans, where she continues to crush the combat sports competition in subscribers.