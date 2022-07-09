Nate Diaz has been calling for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to give him the final fight on his contract for several months now, and it looks like the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion may have finally given it to him.

According to Chael Sonnen, the Stockton, Calif.,-based fighter has accepted an offer, although he didn’t have a name or a date to go along with that information.

“I got a little inside scoop for you guys, which is Diaz has accepted a fight,” Sonnen said in a new YouTube video. “Diaz has a fight coming up. I gotta stop right there. I don’t know who the opponent is and I’m not holding that from you. And we know Chimaev and Nate have been associated together for a period of time now.

“I’m not announcing for you guys that it’s Diaz vs. Chimaev,” he continued. “I’m sharing some inside ... Diaz has a fight. That I’m sharing with you guys. Is it Chimaev?”

Nate hasn’t fought since a June 2021 decision loss to Leon Edwards. With just one fight left on his UFC contract, the behind-the-scenes word was the promotion wanted Diaz to sign a one-fight contract extension before giving him another bout.

That was several months ago, before UFC President, Dana White, started just sending Diaz’s manager the Khamzat Chimaev fight over and over again. So, at this point, UFC executives may have accepted the fact that they aren’t going to hold onto the younger Diaz brother.

Perhaps him urinating on UFC’s Performance Institute tipped them off.

Diaz’s latest tweet was slightly less angry than most, but didn’t confirm Sonnen’s claim that a fight was made. Instead, it had Diaz calling for a place on the UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes” card on July 30, 2022.

July 30th

Would be a nice to departure date — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 8, 2022

While UFC 277 could use the star power a Nate Diaz (vs. Khamzat Chimaev?) fight would bring, UFC hasn’t been in much of a rush to book Diaz for the past year. Will it suddenly turn around and give him a fight in 21 days?

Our Magic 8 Ball says, “All Signs Point To No.”