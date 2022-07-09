Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 58 main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just hours away from an important lightweight battle between No. 7-ranked Rafael dos Anjos and No. 10-ranked Rafael Fiziev, who collide atop the UFC Vegas 58 fight card on ESPN and ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., July 9, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their fight video promo embedded above.

Dos Anjos (30-13) tried to reinvent himself at 170 pounds and for a hot minute, looked to be on his way to a second world title. Then he ran into a couple of world-class wrestlers and that spelled the end of the Brazilian’s promising welterweight future.

“RDA” returned to lightweight with a split-decision win over Paul Felder in Nov. 2020.

Fiziev (11-1) got a rude welcome to UFC when Magomed Mustafaev kicked him into the phantom zone in April 2019. Since that debut loss, “Ataman” has been nothing short of spectacular, racking up five straight wins with two highlight-reel knockouts.

A victory in “Sin City” could put Fiziev atop a very short list of lightweight title contenders.

