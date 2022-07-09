Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 58 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., July 9, 2022), streaming LIVE on both ESPN and ESPN+, headlined by the 155-pound showdown between former Lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, and surging striking sensation, Rafael Fiziev. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, Contender Series graduates Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan look to make their mark in the crowded Middleweight division in UFC Vegas 58’s co-main event. Said Nurmagomedov, Jared Vanderaa and Michael Johnson will also see main card action this weekend in “Sin City.”

UFC VEGAS 58 QUICK RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — Fiziev def. dos Anjos by TKO (punches) at 0:18 of Round Five

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan — Borralho def. Petrosyan by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade — Nurmagomedov def. SIlva de Andrade by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

265 lbs.: Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman — Sherman def. Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 3:10 of Round Three

135 lbs.: Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann Zahabi — Zahabi def. Turcios by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey — Mullarkey def. Johnson by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

125 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes — CANCELED! Details here.

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore — Brundage def. Gore by KO (punches) at 3:50 of Round One — HIGHLIGHTS!

125 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko — Shevchenko def. Casey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

145 lbs.: David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield — Onama def. Armfield by technical submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:13 of Round Two — HIGHLIGHTS!

205 lbs.: Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu — Nzechukwu def. Roberson by TKO (punches and elbows) at 2:19 of Round Three — HIGHLIGHTS!

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov — Kakhramonov def. Lawrence by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

UFC VEGAS 58 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

155 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Round 1: Trading kicks to start. Fiziev tries a Matrix dodge and eats a body kick. HEad kick just misses. Lead left lands for dos Anjos. Fiziev left hook a minute in. dos Anjos shoots and hauls him to the fence. Short knees. Two minutes in. Fiziev manages to separate, lands a right cross behind a flying knee attempt. Front kick met by a dos Anjos body kick. Two minutes to go.

FIziev body kick. Flying knee attempt. Tries to go low-high in combination. Low kick from dos Anjos. He hauls Fiziev to the fence again. One minute to go. Elbow on the break. Fiziev tries a lead elbow. Lead right, good left hook in combination. 10-9 Fiziev.

Round 2: Body kick from dos Anjos. Fiziev to the body. Fiziev catches a body kick and ties up for a moment. dos Anjos takes a finger in the eye. Nice uppercut from Fiziev met by a left hand a minute in. dos Anjos shoots, can’t get it, settles for a rear waist lock. Fiziev turns to face him. They separate. Straight left by dos Anjos two minutes in. Body kick. Fiziev digs a right hand downstairs. Low-high right-left. Body kick. LEad hook. Stiff jab by dos Anjos. Well-timed shot from dos Anjos denied. Two minutes to go.

Fiziev pressing him against the fence. Elbow on the break. dos Anjos hauls him to the fence, gets reversed, lands a knee. They separate with a minute to go. Lead uppercut lands for dos Anjos. Hard left hook by Fiziev, right uppercut not long after. dos Anjos low kick. Fiziev peppering with kicks. 10-9 Fiziev.

Round 3: dos Anjos sporting a gnarly cut on his arm from a blocked kick. dos Anjos shoots. Working hard to get Fiziev down a minute in. Successful takedown. Fiziev works his way right back up. Still driving, can’t run the pipe and they separate. Two minutes in. Fiziev prodding with kicks, eats a straight left and has to fight off another shot. Fiziev reverses. Knee from dos Anjos on the break. Jab connects. Two minutes to go.

Lead right lands for Fiziev. dos Anjos ties up and gets pressed against the fence. Trading knees inside. They separate. One minute to go. Leg kick by dos Anjos, avoids a flying knee and left hook. Double jab from dos Anjos, absorbs a combo in return. They exchange in the center. dos Anjos body kick. Fiziev low and body kicks. dos Anjos lead left, eats a body kick in return. 10-9 dos Anjos.

Round 4: Trading to start the round. dos Anjos shoots and puts him on the fence. Combo from Fiziev. One minute in. Fiziev puts him on the fence. They separate. Flying knee to left cross by dos Anjos, who gets taken to the fence again. Two minutes in. Fiziev keeps him there for a while before separating. RDA shoots, denied. Two minutes to go.

Both land left hands in center cage. dos Anjos tries a sweep, eats a right on the break. Left hand to double-leg from dos Anjos and he completes this one. One minute to go. Fiziev on his rear against the fence. He stands and eats an elbow at the bell. 10-9 dos Anjos.

Round 5: Jab and cross land clean for dos Anjos, but Fiziev roars back with an overhand left that takes dos Anjos’ legs out. He pounces and forces the ref into action.

Final result: Fiziev def. dos Anjos by TKO (punches)

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Round 1: Low kick from Petrosyan, head kick from Borralho. Borralho follows some combinations with a quick double-leg against the fence. One minute in. Looking for the back, got it. He considers a Suloev stretch, goes back to chasing the RNC. Full body triangle. Two minutes in. Still looking to set up the choke. Two minutes to go.

Petrosyan manages to dislodge a hook. Borralho puts it right back. One minute to go. Round ends in that position. 10-9 Borralho.

Round 2: Petrosyan falling short with kicks. Borralho body kick. Easy double-leg a minute in. Side control for Borralho. Full mount soon after. Petrosyan manages to sweep and avoid a guillotine two minutes in. Kicking at Borralho’s legs. He lets Borralho up. Lead right hook from Borralho. Petrosyan tries some combiantions. Collision in the center. Two minutes to go.

Another double-leg from Borralho. Looking for the back again, gets a hook in. Now both. One minute to go. Petrosyan fighting the hands well, not in any real danger but unable to escape. 10-9 Borralho.

Round 3: Trading kicks to start. Good lead right by Petrosyan, low kicks behind it. Body kick. Borralho shoots, denied via underhook. He takes Petrosyan to the fence. One minute in. Double unders for Borralho. Petrosyan still defending, unable to separate. Two minutes in. Rear body lock. Unable to drag Petrosyan down. Petrosyan kicking at his legs. Two minutes to go.

More leg kicks. Ref stands him up. Petrosyan coming on strong but gets bulldozed to the mat. He works his way up with the fence. One minute to go. Knees to the thigh from Borralho. Petrosyan looking for his own. Petrosyan shrugs off a low blow, then charges after Borralho in the final seconds. 10-9 Borralho.

Final result: Borralho def. Petrosyan by unanimous decision

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Round 1: Silva de Andrade grabs a body lock as Nurmagomedov tries to spin. Nurmagomedov turns to face him, stuck against the fence. One minute in. Nurmagomedov tries a hip toss and fires a knee on the break. Brazilian kick goes high. Two minutes in. Low kick exchange. Glancing head kick lands for him. He shrugs off a low blow. Two minutes to go.

Silva de Andrade loads up on a big two-piece that knocks Nurmagomedov off-balance. Nurmagomedov tries some spinning attacks in return. One minute to go. SIlva de Andrade with a body kick. Nice body shot met by a flying roundhouse. Nurmagomedov tries to spin again and hits a takedown at the bell. 10-9 Nurmagomedov.

Round 2: Body kick to wheel kick attempt from Nurmagomedov. Long lead right, hard calf kick. Continuing to pepper at verious levels. Silva de Andrade tries to blitz, settles for a leg kick. Nurmagomedov bleeding from his shin a minute in. Body kick. Silva de Andrade seemingly out of ideas for how to get inside. Nice body kick from him though. Nurmagomedov with some low kicks in return. Glancing head kick and wheel kick two minutes in. Good body kick. Nurmagomedov in cruise control at a distance. Check hook. Two minutes to go.

Brazilian kick glances off the top of Silva de Andrade’s head. SIlva de Andrade tries to attack and is met by a flying knee and flurry. Jumping switch kick attempt from Nurmagomedov, clean counter right into a shot. Silva de Andrade denies it, eats punches on the break. Body shot with a minute to go. Spinning back fist attempt from Nurmagomedov, then a counter switch kick to the head. Both spin at the same time and it’s Nurmagomedov who hits the deck. Silva de Andrade follows with elbows. 10-9 Nurmagomedov.

Round 3: Early body lock and big slam from Silva de Andrade. Nurmagomedov pops up, tries to break the grip. He does so and looks for a knee on the break a minute in. Calf kick to left hook. Spinning back kick attempt. Silva de Andrade tries his own and lands square on the cup. Nurmagomedov completes a single-leg when they resume. Quick scramble from Silva de Andrade. Nurmagomedov fires a head kick, then slips trying to spin and ends up on the bottom in guard. SIlva de Andrade standing over him with a minute to go.

Upkicks from Nurmagomedov. Silva de Andrade kinda loitering, lands some low kicks. Elbows to the foot with a minute to go. Ref stands them up. Solid two-piece by Silva de Andrade. Trying to open up on the fence. Nurmagomedov responds with a double-leg, can’t complete it. Double switch head kick by Nurmagomedov. Good right on the break. Silva de Andrade spins so hard he falls over. 10-9 Nurmagomedov, but the closest round so far. A 29-28 for SIlva de Andrade wouldn’t be outlandish.

Final result: Nurmagomedov def. Silva de Andrade by unanimous decision

265 lbs.: Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Round 1: Trading jabs to start. Both go to the body. Hard counter right by Sherman, who eats a left hook in return. Sherman low kick a minute in. Continuing to target the lead leg as Vanderaa tries to answer in kind. Sharp counter right by Sherman. Two minutes in. Sherman to the body. Some tit-for-tat exchange s in the center. Nice Sherman left hook and jab. 1-2. 2-1. Two minutes to go.

Vanderaa to the body. Long combo from Sherman. Combo to low kick. Body kick with a minute to go, gets caught overextending with a pair of hard rights. Low kick exchange. Low kick to jab from Vanderaa, eats a body shot. Brutal lead right by Sherman. 1-2. 10-9 Sherman.

Round 2: Trading jabs to start. Left hook from Vanderaa, then another after getting a kick checked. Vanderaa to the body. Lead right up top. One minute in. Combo from Sherman, eats jabs in return, lands one of his own. Continuing to spear one another with jabs. Vanderaa low kick. Getting the better of the jab battle at the moment. Counter 2-3 from Sherman, low kick. Two minutes in. 2-3 by Vanderaa, both land right hands. 1-2 from Sherman in return. Vanderaa continuing to land the jab. Body shot. Sherman loses his balance while chasing. Low kick lands for him. Two minutes to go.

1-2-3 by Sherman. Low kick. Good right hands inside. Cross counter. Jab to low kick from Vanderaa. Sherman 2-1. Vanderaa counter hook, big exchange. One minute to go. Vanderaa tries to tie up, lands an overhand right. Sherman counter right. More Vanderaa jabs and low kicks. Body kick met by a Sherman right. 10-9 Vanderaa.

Round 3: Early right from Sherman. Vanderaa body kick. Solid combos landing for Sherman. More jabs by Vanderaa. Left hook to body kick. 2-3 by Sherman. Trading lefts a minute in. 2-3 by Vanderaa. Sherman low kick. Lead right by Vanderaa. Heavy exchange in the center. Trading leather, Vanderaa getting the better of it. Big four-piece by Sherman two minutes in. Another Vanderaa overhand and body shot. Big combo by Sherman knocks Vanderaa back. 1-2. Left hook to low kick by Vanderaa, who eats some heavy right hands that have him hurt against the fence. Sherman sneaks in some elbows in the onslaught and Vanderaa finally crumples.

Final result: Sherman def. Vanderaa by TKO (punches and elbows)

135 lbs.: Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Round 1: Turcios very vocal as he tosses out kicks from way out of range. Zahabi circling. Turcios fires a front kick and follows with a left hand. One minute in. 1-1-2 from Zahabi. Turcios looking for kicks and making loud feints. Jab exchange. Two minutes in. Zahabi body kick and low kick. Turcios lands a counter right, shoots, eats a left on the break. 1-3 by Zahabi. Turcios still kicking at range. Counter right with two minutes to go.

Low kick from Zahabi trips Turcios up. Zahabi body kick, Turcios low kick. One minute to go. Another low kick from Zahabi, who avoids a wheel kick. Turcios tries a long combo and eats a left. 10-9 Zahabi.

Round 2: Turcios catches a body kick, can’t counter. Left hand exchange, Zahabi low kick. One minute in. Another good low kick by Zahabi. Both whiff on 1-2s. Zahabi tries a head kick. Two minutes in. Turcios lead right, Zahabi low kick. Trading jabs. 3-1. Jab from Turcios. This is a weird fight. Left hand from Zahabi. Two minutes to go.

Zahabi low kick, Turcios 1-2. Zahabi’s sneaking in low kicks whenever Turcios attacks. Combo by Zahabi. One minute to go. Turcios is basically landing nothing and Zahabi is content to sneak in low kicks and counters. Turcios pursues and they trade at the bell. 10-9 Zahabi.

Round 3: Zahabi still content to circle, retreat, and land low kicks. Turcios content to posture, swing from five feet out of range, and make noise. What an awful fight. One minute in. Another good low kick from ZAhabi. A million feints from Turcios, no actual landed shots. There’s a dinky left hook. Stiff jab and low kick from Zahabi. Two minutes in. Zahabi still landing the low kick whenever he wants. Turcios tries a combo. Two minutes to go.

Stiff jab by Zahabi. 2-1 lands for Turcios. Lad right. One minute to go. Zahabi leg kick and a jab as Turcios kinda flails in his direction. 10-9 Zahabi.

Final result: Zahabi def. Turcios by unanimous decision

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Round 1: Mullarkey leading with kicks. Right hand downstairs. Johnson catches him leaning with a 1-2. Mullarkey low kick. One minute in. Johnson catches him with a right hook as they trade. Mullarkey body kick. He’s dipping a lot and Johnson’s getting close with the straight left. Two minutes in. Johnson with a 2-3 downstairs. Mullarkey keeping up the switch low kicks. Right hand upstairs, Johnson comes back with a left to the body. Two minutes to go.

Mullarkey gets a bit too eager and gets floored by a high-speed flurry. Johnson latches onto a front headlock as Mullarkey tries to work his way up. Separation. One minute to go. Quick jab and head kick attempt by Mullarkey, who catches Johnson with a long left in an exchange. Heavy elbows on the ground and they swing for the fences on the break. 10-9 Mullarkey.

Round 2: Hard counter by Johnson. He catches Mullarkey coming in with a combo, eats a right to the body. Big overhand by Mullarkey that Johnson absorbs a minute in. Johnson with some body work and he shrugs off a head kick before digging another left downstairs. Counter left after eating a body kick. Mullarkey still targeting that lead leg. 1-2-3 and a head kick soon after. Two minutes in. Heavy knee inside and a right hook catches Johnson retreating. Mullarkey follows with a flying knee, then starts mauling in the clinch with elbows and knees. Johnson seems like he’s fading. 1-2 lands for him though. Body shot. Two minutes to go.

Mullarkey with a right downstairs, Johnson comes back with a 1-2. Mullarkey lead right. Johnson lands a left hand, eats a leg kick. One minute to go. Mullarkey left hook, Johnson right hand. Johnson shoots, rebuffed, eats knees in the clinch. Mullarkey follows with a head kick and goes back to mauling inside, only to be met by an elbow. Johnson catches him exiting with a left hand. 10-9 Mullarkey.

Round 3: Hard straight left by Johnson. Getting his jab going. Johnson to the body a minute in. Mullarkey body kick and jab. Trading with their dominant hands. Slick right hook by Johnson, his best shot of the round. Mullarkey comes back with an equally heavy left hook. Johnson counter left two minutes in, then a series of jabs. Mullarkey finds the mark with a left hook, eats a right hook in return. Johnson’s jab is really working this round. Mullarkey body kicks. Johnson counters with a 1-2, then another. Two minutes to go.

Mullarkey fires a four-piece as he continues to advance. Johnson easily denies a takedown. Trading heat in close. Another good sprawl from Johnson. He takes Mullarkey to the fence with a minute to go. Separation. Combo from Mullarkey. Head kick attempt. Johnson cracks him with a right hook as he circles. Left cross to triple jab. Heavy body shots. Johnson blasts him when Mullarkey goes for a final flurry. 10-9 Johnson.

Final result: Mullarkey def. Johnson by split decision

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Round 1: Gore lands a low kick, prompting Brundage to try a spinning back fist and then drag him to the mat. Keeping a hook against the fence. Gore trying to break the body lock a minute in. Brundage tries a head kick on the break, lands an elbow. Gore comes back with a low kick. Brundage looking for elbows, lands a body kick as Gore continues to target the lead leg. Two minutes in. Overhand right and jab by Brundage. Gore landing jabs as well. Both whiff on overhand rights. Two minutes to go.

Gore steadily advancing, firing low kicks. Quick jab. Gore fires a naked kick and Brundage drops him with a hard counter right. Brundage jumps right into mount, and though Gore does his best to hold on, Brundage puts him to sleep with ground-and-pound.

Final result: Brundage def. Gore by KO (punches)

125 lbs.: Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Round 1: Trading low kicks to start. Shevchenko looks for a 1-2, fires side kicks. One minute in. Neither one committing to getting into punching range. Casey tries a head kick, eats a jab. Shevchenko body kick, axe kick attempt. Counter combo to answer a leg kick. 1-2 two minutes in. Nice lead right by Casey into the clinch, then they separate immediately. Casey keeping up the low kicks as Shevchenko tries to counter. Two minutes to go.

Shevchenko tries a side kick, answers a low kick with a jab. Casey catches an axe kick and tries to fire an elbow, buts gets taken down into guard. Short shots from Shevchenko with a minute to go. Casey fires elbows off her back. Shevchenko stands and kicks at her legs. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 2: Shevchenko prodding with her kicks. Casey tries a head kick. Counter jab by Shevchenko to answer a leg kick. Constantly showing her lead leg a minute in. Head kick attempt. Side kicks, counter right. Casey tries to tie up, unable to do so. Jabs by Shevchenko as she circles. Two minutes in. Caset fires a right hand in combination. Wheel kick attempt, double jab. Casey lands a knee inside. Side kick to the body. Two minutes to go.

Body kick lands for Shevchenko. Casey hauls her to the fence. Shevchenko uses an underhook to separate. One minute to go. Shevchenko low kick. Casey slips throwing a head kick, nearly eats one on the way up. Shevchenko side kick, backs away from a double right. They trade rights and Casey tries to blitz at the bell, landing one last right. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 3: Casey aggressive early, lands well inside. More side kicks from Shevchenko, counter jab soon after. Three-piece by Casey. One minute in. Casey lands a heavy right, eats one on the break, avoids a spinning back fist to tie up. She slings Shevchenko down into side control two minutes in. Nice elbow. Back to half guard. Two minutes to go.

Shevchenko gets space and stands. Casey gets back on her, lands an elbow on the break. Counters landing for Shevchenko. Big overhand right lands for Casey who muscles into the clinch and takes Shevchenko’s back off a whiffed hip toss. One minute to go. Shevchenko slips out the back door and looks for knees as Casey punches inside. Left by Casey on the break, then an easy double-leg. 10-9 Casey.

Final result: Shevchenko def. Casey by split decision

145 lbs.: David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield

Round 1: Quick 3-2 from Armfield. Trading jabs. Armfield eats an elbow as he hauls Onama to the fence. Onama reverses and briefly takes him down. One minute in, Nice scramble and now it’s Armfield putting him on the fence again. Onama looks for a kimura and tries to transition to an armbar, no dice. Armfield on top in guard two minutes in. Onama pops up, Armfield still attached. Onama tries a knee on the exit. Stiff jabs by Onama, counter knee to the body. Armfield catches him with a left hook in combination during a lengthy exchange. Two minutes to go.

Armfield body shot and he’s landing some crisp combos as Onama swings for the fences. Things calm down and Onama goes back to the jabs. He lands a body shot, gets put on the fence again. One minute to go. Onama breaks his grip and lands a looping left on the exit. 1-2, then two heavy lefts in the waning seconds. 10-9 Onama.

Round 2: Exchanging in center cage, nice left hook and right cross by Armfield. Onama looks for a knee, jabs the body. Armfield definitely the crisper of the twp and he fights off a double-leg before coming back with body kicks. 1-2 by Onama, fights off a well-timed takedown a minute in. Armfield tries to re-shoot, ends up on his knees. He works his way up, dragged back down into half guard. Two minutes in. Armfield slips free of back mount, but Onama locks up an arm triangle as they return to half guard. Onama works his way to side control and puts on the squeeze until the lights go out.

Final result: Onama def. Armfield by technical submission (arm triangle choke)

205 lbs.: Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Round 1: Roberson opens with a body kick and gets booted in the junk in return. He shoots right as they resume, hunting a single-leg. Nzechukwu gets his leg free and reverses on the fence. One minute in. Outside trip puts Nzechukwu on top. Looking for the back as Roberson tries to stand. Threatening the RNC, loses it two minutes in. Roberson scrambling out whenever Nzechukwu gets his hands locked but he can’t disengage. Good single-hook control. Looking for a neck crank. Two minutes to go.

Knees from Roberson on the way up, taken right back down. Nzechukwu continuing to threaten the choke any time Roberson tries to stand. One minute to go. Roberson makes it up, tries to fight the hands. He reverses, then changes levels at the bell. 10-9 Nzechukwu.

Round 2: Solid combinations from Roberson, finding the mark with body kicks and uppercuts. Nzechukwu answers with a double-leg and they’re right back in the position where they spent the first. One minute in. Roberson stuck on the fence, slowly working his way up. One hook in for Nzechukwu. Mount against the fence two minutes in. Body shots. Loses it, staying heavy. Two minutes to go.

Roberson stuck on his butt. He gets to his feet with a minute to go, gets forced right back down to a knee. Nzechukwu with one hook, can’t find the choke. 10-9 Nzechukwu.

Round 3: Early combination work from Roberson as he circles. Nzechukwu fires a 1-2 and takes him down against the fence. Full mount. One minute in. Roberson avoids a back take, stuck against the fence again. Back to mount and he’s looking for an arm triangle this time. No dice, so Nzechukwu moves to his back and blsts him with elbows and punches until the ref intervenes.

Final result: Nzechukwu def. Roberson by TKO (punches and elbows)

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Round 1: Early right cross from Kakhramanov. Lawrence looks for counters, spins him around, looks for the neck. Rear body lock from Kakhramanov, blasting with right hands. Nice takedown a minute in, then a hip toss into half guard. Lawrence trying to regains guard,e ats good shots. Two minutes in. Kakhramanov postures up, drops hammerfists, then muscles Lawrence back to the mat when he stands. Lawrence spins to his knees with two minutes to go.

He hauls Kakhramanov to the fence, gets taken down down again. They trade knees before he gives up another takedown into side control. One minute to go. Lawrence looking for deep half guard, eating hammerfists. 10-9 Kakhramonov.

Round 2: Kakhramanov firing all sorts of spinning nonsense, gets cracked by a hard uppercut inside. Left uppercut met by a 1-2. Calf kick a minute in. Kakhramonov times a double-leg off a Lawrence front kick and drags him down. More hard rights on the way up. Kakhramanov muscles him down twice in a row and settles in guard. Two minutes in. Short right hands, heavy pressure. Two minutes to go.

Kakhramonov continuing to chip away. Lawrence regains guard for a moment, gets his guard passed again. One minute to go. Lawrence stands, hots his own takedown. Kakhramonov immediately stands with the whizzer and puts him on the fence. He tries a head kick at the bell. 10-9 Kakhramonov.

Round 3: Lawrence fires some spinning kicks, then tries to roll into an omoplata on Kakhramonov’s next shot. Denied. Kakhramnov sets up in guard once again. One minute in. Half guard. Back to full. Two minutes in. Lawrence gets to his feet, gets muscled right back down. Two minutes to go.

Kakhramonov kicks his base out from under him. Again into north-south. Side control with a minute to go. Back to guard. 10-9 Kakhramonov.

Final result: Kakhramonov def. Lawrence by unanimous decision

