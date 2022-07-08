Watch Rafael Fiziev knockout Renato Moicano with wicked combination | UFC Vegas 58

Rafael Fiziev will go for consecutive win No. 6 inside the Octagon when he battles Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 58, which is set to go down this Saturday night (July 9, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the Muay Thai specialist takes on the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight roost-ruler, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to see one of Fiziev’s most impressive wins inside the Octagon.

Back in Dec. 2020, “Ataman” faced off against long-time veteran, Renato Moicano, on the undercard of UFC 256. Coming into the fight, Fiziev was 2-1 inside the Octagon, but had yet to score a knockout with the promotion. But, it didn’t take long for him to set the pace and give us a hint of what was to come against Moicano.

Early on, “Ataman” utilized his kicking game to gauge the distance against a foe with a longer reach. After he got his timing down, Fiziev started letting his hands go, clipping Moicano with great combinations throughout the first round. With a little less than one minute left in the frame, Fiziev landed a solid left hook to the body and followed it up with a right hand to the chin and then a perfect left hook that dropped the Brazilian bomber.

He was already out at that point, but Fiziev had already committed to one more big shot on his downed opponent to seal the deal. “Ataman” has gone on to win two more fights since then and is now in search of another in an attempt to crack the Top 5.

