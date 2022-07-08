Bigfoot Silva suffers another brutal knockout loss, this time in the boxing ring | Video

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Antonio Silva, has been knocked out, yet again, though this time it was in the boxing ring and not in a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage.

The former UFC 265-pound title challenger took on Viacheslav Datsik in a boxing match, but as was the case for Silva for seven straight years, he came out on the losing end. After Datsik dropped the big man to close out round one, he continued to pile on the punishment in the second frame.

In the video embedded above, you can see that prior to the referee stepping in to put a stop to the damage, “Bigfoot” was simply a sitting standing duck, absorbing several clean shots from his heavy-handed foe while he stared on in a daze. Soon thereafter, Silva had to be helped by the referee to make his way over to his corner in what truly was a disturbing sight to see.

Silva was knocked out just two weeks ago in an MMA fight in Moscow, Russia (see it here), bringing his knockout streak to five up to that point. Overall, Silva has now lost eight straight combat fights and 11 of 13 overall. In that span, “Bigfoot” has been knocked out 10 times.

While it’s never easy to walk away for a veteran of any sport, perhaps it’s up to the people around Silva who need to step up to convince him to hang up his gloves for good before he gets seriously injured.

If he’s not already.