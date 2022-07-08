Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has booked an intriguing Welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad, which is set to go down at an upcoming event in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22, 2022, per MMA Junkie.

Brady is the proud owner of an unblemished mixed martial arts (MMA) record (15-0), which includes winning his first five fights inside the Octagon. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is coming off a huge win over Michael Chiesa and has worked his way up to the No. 9 spot.

As for Muhammad (No. 5), he has been on quite a run as of late, winning eight of his nine fights with a “No Contest” to Leon Edwards sandwiched between. He was last seen securing a dominant win over Vicente Luque in his last outing.

The winner of this match up will inch closer to a shot at the coveted 170-pound title, which will be on the line when division kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends the belt against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City on Aug. 20, 2022.

There are currently no other confirmed bouts for this event, though there were rumblings that a Lightweight showdown between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant 155-pound title would take place on this date.

Keep it tuned to MMAmania.com as more fights are announced for the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi.