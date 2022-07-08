Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev staredown video for UFC Vegas 58 main event

The battle of the Rafaels awaits @RdosAnjosMMA vs @RafaelFiziev [ #UFCVegas58 | TOMORROW | Prelims 6pm ET Main Card 9pm ET LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/ayzOkmXvm0

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from an important lightweight battle between No. 7-ranked Rafael Dos Anjos and No. 10-ranked Rafael Fiziev, who collide atop the UFC Vegas 58 fight card on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., July 9, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dos Anjos and Fiziev were first on the scale for the early (and official) weigh ins on Friday morning (get full results and video here) then came face-to-face after the ceremony wrapped to stare each other down for the MMA media in attendance.

The UFC Vegas 58 fight card will also feature the middleweight showdown between Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan. ““The Natural” also had a chance to stare down “Superman” ahead of their highly-anticipated collision this weekend in “Sin City.”

Have a look:

Two of MW's top prospects are ready to put it all on the line ⚔️@BorralhoCaio vs Armen Petrosyan



[ #UFCVegas58 | TOMORROW | Prelims 6pm ET Main Card 9pm ET LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/CktcpreYEf — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2022

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 58 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 58 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.