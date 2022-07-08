Live: UFC Vegas 58 early weigh-ins video results for ‘Dos Anjos vs Fiziev’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 58 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 155-pound showdown between former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos and surging striking sensation Rafael Fiziev this Sat. night (July 9, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also feature the middleweight collision between up-and-coming “Contender Series” graduates Caio Borralho and Armen Petrosyan, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: A one-pound allowance is afforded in all non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 58 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 58 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 58 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155)

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. Armen Petrosyan (185.5)

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (135.5)

265 lbs.: Jared Vanderaa (263.5) vs. Chase Sherman (253)

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson (155.5) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

UFC Vegas 58 ‘Prelims’ Under Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo (126) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

135 lbs.: Ricky Turcios (135.5) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.5)

125 lbs.: Cortney Casey (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (124.5)

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)

205 lbs.: Karl Roberson (202.5) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

135 lbs.: Ronnie Lawrence (135.5) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136)

145 lbs.: David Onama (145.5) vs. Garrett Armfield (145)

