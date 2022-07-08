Anthony Pettis vs Stevie Ray rematch headlines PFL playoffs on Aug. 5 in New York

Former UFC lightweights Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray will run it back in the PFL playoffs on Aug. 5 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City, less than two months after “Braveheart’s” upset win over “Showtime” in the regular season.

The winner moves on to fight for the division title and a $1 million payout, though Pettis has already surpassed that amount with a couple of bouts worth $750,000. By comparison, Ray took home just $80,000 for his PFL 5 performance back in June.

The Aug. 5 co-main event on ESPN will pit Josh Silveira, son of renowned MMA coach Conan Silveira, against fellow American Top Team (ATT) standout Omari Akhmedov. Silveira replaces Antonio Carlos Jr., who was bounced from the light heavyweight semifinals for undisclosed reasons.

“We are excited to kick off the 2022 PFL Playoffs in New York City at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “This is what that the PFL athletes have worked all season for, a Playoff opportunity and the chance to advance to the PFL World Championship.”

Here is the current Aug. 5 fight card and lineup:

ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

Cory Hendricks vs. Marthin Hamlet

Marcelo Nunes vs. Adam Keresh

Brahyan Zurcher vs. Ricardo Jimenez

Elvin Espinosa vs. Corey Jackson

ESPN and ESPN Deportes Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Martinez

Robert Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte

ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

Alexei Pergande vs. Elvis Lebron

Lucas Barbosa vs. TBA

