Midnight Mania! Gamebred nixes ‘no takedown’ rule, tells Burns to bring what he does best

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Tim Bissell
Jorge Masvidal when he fought Colby Covington at UFC 272.
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In case you haven't noticed, I'm new here. You can usually find my work over on Bloody Elbow (boo, hiss, I know). I'm pitching in this month to help give the usual crew a well-earned rest.

So let's get to it ...

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal is on the look-out for his next fight (in the Octagon, we assume). “Gamebred” is coming off a loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 and back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

He’s talked a lot of smack lately with Conor McGregor, who is one year removed from a major injury suffered in the cage (see it). Both men have seemed eager to settle their beef in a sanctioned bout. However, there might be a more realistic offer on the table for Masvidal.

Fellow recent title challenger, Gilbert Burns, has been calling out Masvidal for months now. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has even gone so far to offer a “no takedowns” stipulation on their proposed bout agreement. That way the pair can compete in the dimension of MMA that Masvidal is considered strongest in.

Masvidal has told MMA Fighting that he welcomes a fight with Burns. But he doesn’t need a “no takedowns” clause for this contest.

“Do your game, my brother. Do what’s gotten you here,” said Masvidal. “I know he’s a world champion in [Brazilian jiu-jitsu]. I’m trying to work on my grappling, always trying to get better. So do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do.”

Masvidal went on to say that a fight with Burns “definitely” interests him.

“Before the Conor fight came up, that’s the one that called me out and I was like, this is a guy that comes to fight. The whole world doesn’t know him but they will, because he comes to fight. He’s going to try and choke you out, knock you out, and just has a good style. I like the fight.”

Before Masvidal can take the next step in his career, he needs to contend with some pressing legal issues. Masvidal was hit with an assault charge in March after he allegedly ambushed Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant.

Insomnia

It’s Fiziev fight week, so let’s enjoy this sweet moment from an absolute savage.

Conor McGregor has bars. Literally, he owns two in Dublin and is looking to acquire a third. His rhyming skills ... ‘bout as good as his submission defense.

Daniel Cormier is getting that Amazon money. If you wanna chat with him about The Boys, jump on in.

UFC “Long Island” lost a banger today. Check the video below to see Billy Quarantillo break the bad news that he has to pull out of his scheduled bout with Bill Algeo.

Uh-oh, Paddy Pimblett might be the next victim of the so-called “Drake curse”.

In case you missed it, British politics has been a total clown show of late (well, especially so). Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has now stepped down today after a whopping 40+ members of his ruling Conservative Party stepped down citing his scandal-ridden and hapless leadership. Popular United Kingdom brawler, Molly McCann, probably had a good day today.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

There has to be another way for Bigfoot Silva to make money, right? Here he is being finished by brothel raiding neo-Nazi, Vyacheslav Datsik. I wish this was the last knockout we see him suffer, but I wouldn’t put money on that.

File this under ICYMI: Muay Thai stud Liam Harrison with a comeback for the ages. This went down at ONE Championship 156 in April.

Random Land

Two for flinching.

My hometown Jays with a blooper of the season candidate.

Midnight Movies

A star-studded period piece mystery is coming to screens on Nov. 4, 2022. David O. Russell’s Amsterdam is about a doctor, a nurse and an attorney who get accused of murder in 1930’s Los Angeles. It stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. There are also appearances by Roberto DeNiro, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana and Taylor Swift.

Check out the trailer below:

See it or skip it? Let me know in the comments.

Ok, that's your lot. Get some rest Maniacs, there will be more chaos waiting for us in the morning.

