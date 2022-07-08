Midnight Mania! Gamebred nixes ‘no takedown’ rule, tells Burns to bring what he does best

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In case you haven't noticed, I'm new here. You can usually find my work over on Bloody Elbow (boo, hiss, I know). I'm pitching in this month to help give the usual crew a well-earned rest.

So let's get to it ...

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal is on the look-out for his next fight (in the Octagon, we assume). “Gamebred” is coming off a loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 and back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

He’s talked a lot of smack lately with Conor McGregor, who is one year removed from a major injury suffered in the cage (see it). Both men have seemed eager to settle their beef in a sanctioned bout. However, there might be a more realistic offer on the table for Masvidal.

Fellow recent title challenger, Gilbert Burns, has been calling out Masvidal for months now. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has even gone so far to offer a “no takedowns” stipulation on their proposed bout agreement. That way the pair can compete in the dimension of MMA that Masvidal is considered strongest in.

Masvidal has told MMA Fighting that he welcomes a fight with Burns. But he doesn’t need a “no takedowns” clause for this contest.

“Do your game, my brother. Do what’s gotten you here,” said Masvidal. “I know he’s a world champion in [Brazilian jiu-jitsu]. I’m trying to work on my grappling, always trying to get better. So do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do.”

Masvidal went on to say that a fight with Burns “definitely” interests him.

“Before the Conor fight came up, that’s the one that called me out and I was like, this is a guy that comes to fight. The whole world doesn’t know him but they will, because he comes to fight. He’s going to try and choke you out, knock you out, and just has a good style. I like the fight.”

Before Masvidal can take the next step in his career, he needs to contend with some pressing legal issues. Masvidal was hit with an assault charge in March after he allegedly ambushed Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant.

Insomnia

It’s Fiziev fight week, so let’s enjoy this sweet moment from an absolute savage.

Rafael Fiziev fight week means I get to bless you with this magical moment from 2020pic.twitter.com/wpRpkyUKWC — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) July 8, 2022

Conor McGregor has bars. Literally, he owns two in Dublin and is looking to acquire a third. His rhyming skills ... ‘bout as good as his submission defense.

Fuck the rest i’m the best — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 7, 2022

Daniel Cormier is getting that Amazon money. If you wanna chat with him about The Boys, jump on in.

So the boy Homelander has been on a trip this whole season. I’m about to get into the last episode of the season right now. I want y’all to watch #TheBoysFinale on @PrimeVideo now, and we can discuss it in the comments. I love this show but hate Homelander's ass lol #ad pic.twitter.com/oPhnwqIJsM — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 8, 2022

UFC “Long Island” lost a banger today. Check the video below to see Billy Quarantillo break the bad news that he has to pull out of his scheduled bout with Bill Algeo.

Off the card next week, but I’m staying positive. I’ll see y’all back in there soon pic.twitter.com/SQROVYmy6h — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 8, 2022

Uh-oh, Paddy Pimblett might be the next victim of the so-called “Drake curse”.

Drake knows who the boy is @theufcbaddy pic.twitter.com/eUw4kouskR — Prentice Gribbons (@Prentice_Gribbz) July 8, 2022

In case you missed it, British politics has been a total clown show of late (well, especially so). Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has now stepped down today after a whopping 40+ members of his ruling Conservative Party stepped down citing his scandal-ridden and hapless leadership. Popular United Kingdom brawler, Molly McCann, probably had a good day today.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

There has to be another way for Bigfoot Silva to make money, right? Here he is being finished by brothel raiding neo-Nazi, Vyacheslav Datsik. I wish this was the last knockout we see him suffer, but I wouldn’t put money on that.

Vyacheslav Datsik finishes Big Foot in the 2nd round. Silva looked out on his feet pic.twitter.com/yAYSQwxJiK — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 8, 2022

File this under ICYMI: Muay Thai stud Liam Harrison with a comeback for the ages. This went down at ONE Championship 156 in April.

Liam Harrison is must see TVpic.twitter.com/nF4Wf0Cakb — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) July 8, 2022

Random Land

Two for flinching.

My hometown Jays with a blooper of the season candidate.

Midnight Movies

A star-studded period piece mystery is coming to screens on Nov. 4, 2022. David O. Russell’s Amsterdam is about a doctor, a nurse and an attorney who get accused of murder in 1930’s Los Angeles. It stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. There are also appearances by Roberto DeNiro, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana and Taylor Swift.

Check out the trailer below:

See it or skip it? Let me know in the comments.

Ok, that's your lot. Get some rest Maniacs, there will be more chaos waiting for us in the morning.