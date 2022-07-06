Anthony Pettis out-earns Kayla Harrison, leads 2022 PFL salaries from Atlanta

Anthony Pettis is nearly already a Professional Fighters League (PFL) millionaire without having won a season.
The PFL wrapped up its 2022 regular-season run in Atlanta, Georgia, with this past weekend’s (July 1, 2022) PFL 6. With the conclusion of the event, the salaries of all fighters were revealed today (Weds., July 6, 2022) via MMA Junkie.
Unsurprisingly, two-time Lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison, comes in atop the list with $500,000 as one of the biggest earners for her efforts in a first round technical knockout of Kaitlin Young at 2022 PFL 6 (watch highlights). However, Harrison isn’t even the highest-paid Lightweight as her male counterpart, Anthony Pettis, cashed out with a $750,000 payday despite his second round body triangle submission loss to Stevie Ray at 2022 PFL 5 (watch highlights).
One of the most notable aspects of the PFL is the seasonal format where fighters must win four times in a year to close things out with the anticipated reward of a title and million-dollar prize. Harrison and Pettis both qualified for the upcoming playoffs as the No. 2 and No. 1 seeds respectively. The playoff portion of the season starts Aug. 5 in New York City with the Men’s Lightweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.
The full salaries from the PFL’s three-event stretch in Atlanta can be seen below. The figures given do not include potential “locker room” bonuses, streaming points or promotional sponsorship payments.
2022 PFL 4:
- Alex Martinez: $38,000 ($19,000 show + $19,000 win) def. Clay Collard: $28,000
- Antonio Carlos Junior: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000 win) def. Bruce Souto: $10,000
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $54,000 ($27,000 show + $27,000 win) def. Raush Manfio: $27,000
- Jeremy Stephens: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Myles Price: $12,000
- Omari Akhmedov: $206,000 ($103,000 show + $103,000 win) def. Teodoras Aukstuolis: $15,000
- Nathan Schulte: $150,000 ($75,000 show + $75,000 win) def. Marcin Held: $26,000
- Delan Kimura: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Emiliano Sordi: $53,000
- Rob Wilkinson: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Viktor Pesta: $18,000
- Josh DaSilveira: $50,000 ($25,000 show + $25,000 win) def. Marthin Hamlet: $16,000
- Nate Jennerman: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Jacob Childers: $8,000
2022 PFL 5:
- Matheus Scheffel: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Bruno Cappelozza: $40,000
- Stevie Ray: $80,000 ($40,000 show + $40,000 win) def. Anthony Pettis: $750,000
- Klidson Abreu: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Renan Ferreira: $19,000
- Chris Wade: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Kyle Bochniak: $15,000
- Ante Delija: $66,000 ($33,000 show + $33,000 win) def. Shelton Graves: $10,000
- Bubba Jenkins: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000) def. Reinaldo Ekson: $10,000
- Denis Goltsov: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Maurice Greene: $18,000
- Lance Palmer: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Sheymon Moraes: $29,000
- Juan Adams: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Sam Kei: $10,000
- Ryoji Kudo: $26,000 ($13,000 show + $13,000 win) def. Alejandro Flores: $26,000
- Brendan Loughnane: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Ago Huskic: $10,000
2022 PFL 6:
- Kayla Harrison $500,000 ($500,000 show, no win bonus) def. Kaitlin Young: $20,000
- Sadibou Sy: $52,000 ($26,000 show + $26,000 win) def. Rory MacDonald: $250,000
- Ray Cooper: $200,000 ($150,000 show + $50,000 win) def. Brett Cooper: $20,000
- Magomed Magomedkerimov: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Dilano Taylor: $13,000
- Larissa Pacheco: $48,000 ($24,000 show + $24,000 win) def. Genah Fabian: $20,000
- Magomed Umalatov: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Jarrah Hussein: $56,000
- Marina Mokhnatkina: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Abigail Montes: $13,000
- Martina Jindrova: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova: $10,000
- Olena Kolesnyk: $22,000 ($11,000 show + $11,000 win) def. Vanessa Melo: $13,000
Loading comments...