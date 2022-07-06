Darren Till injured out of fight with Jack Hermansson at UFC London

Darren Till can’t catch a break.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi broke the news today (Weds., July 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title challenger has been injured out of his upcoming bout against Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23, 2022. Till has now seen five fights canceled since July 2020. The extent of his injury remains to be determined at this time.

“Darren Till is out of his scheduled UFC London co-main event bout with Jack Hermansson due to an undisclosed injury, sources told ESPN.” Raimondi tweeted.

Shortly after revealing the news, Raimondi added that a replacement remains possible for Till.

“The frontrunner to replace Till? None other than Chris Curtis, who has won eight straight and earned his way into the UFC after retiring and unretiring in the same night during the PFL playoffs back in 2019,” he added.

If Curtis gets the opportunity to face the No. 8-ranked Hermansson, it will be his fourth UFC appearance since Nov. 2021. “Action Man” most recently defeated Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard, Rodolfo Vieira, via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 57 two weeks ago (June 25, 2022).

As for Hermansson, he’s alternated wins and losses in his last six outings. “The Joker” last fought dropping a split decision to Sean Strickland in Feb. 2022.

The rest of the upcoming UFC London card can be seen below.