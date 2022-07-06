Unimpressed Jon Jones responds to Francis Ngannou’s defense of ‘Elsa’ Israel Adesanya: ‘Keep the name out of your mouth’

The banter between Jon Jones and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champions above or below him continues.

Following Middleweight titlist Israel Adesanya’s fifth title defense this past weekend (July 2, 2022) at UFC 276, Jones took to Twitter to share his thoughts on “The Last Stylebender’s” unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier (watch highlights). Highlighting Adesanya’s callout of fellow UFC 276 victor and past kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Jones said he’ll be “riding with [Pereira] all day” in the expected mixed martial arts (MMA) trilogy bout and that Pereira made it “look easy” in their kickboxing matches.

Responding at the post-fight press conference, Adesanya kept it plain and simple saying; “F—k Jon Jones, I don’t wanna hear about that b—ch.”

The back-and-forth prompted Heavyweight champion and potential next opponent of Jones’, Francis Ngannou, to chime in.

“Since Jones been siting back and talking s—t ‘Izzy’ have defended his title a least five times,” Ngannou tweeted. “Well done CHAMP. Some people talk and some act.”

Jones and Ngannou have been linked to each other for a potential megafight since Jones vacated the Light Heavyweight crown in early 2020. Since then, Jones has been bulking up for what he declares as an inevitable debut in the Heavyweight division. Nothing is official just yet, but UFC President, Dana White, says that “Bones” is ready to go.

“Look at Francis over there defending ‘Elsa,’ how cute,” Jones tweeted. “I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won’t match what I’ve done in that Octagon.

“I’m really not impressed with you or your boy, I’ve seen you quit multiple times,” he added. “And your boy almost got flat lined the last time he faced Alex. Both of you guys win your next fights, then I’ll be impressed. Until then, keep the name out of your mouth, there’s levels.”

Jones’ last win came via controversial unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in Feb. 2020 (watch highlights).