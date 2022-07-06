Israel Adesanya warns media to be ‘mindful’ with words: ‘I could do your job, you can’t do mine’

Israel Adesanya is still the best Middleweight in the world after a fifth successful title defense this past weekend (July 2, 2022).

Immediately following his unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 (watch highlights), Adesanya addressed the criticism faced for a clear win, but widely considered lackluster performance by spectators. Never one to care about the opinions of “dumb f—ks,” he did, however, address the media before wrapping up the night.

“There’s something I want to say,” Adesanya said at the end of his UFC 276 post-fight press conference. “You guys have a job a job to do and I’m not criticizing you guys in particular, I kinda am. But just remember this, I can do your job. You could never do my job. Just remember that. I could do your job, trust me. I got [my YouTube channel] FREESTYLEBENDER. David [Blakamoto] runs that s—t but if I wanted to, if I had the time, I could. And I appreciate you guys for what you do. Not just for me but for other fighters, man, just be mindful with your words. Be mindful with the way you clickbait. That s—t is weak.

“I know how YouTube works now and I know how these interviews work,” he continued. “I’m glad I have my own network, but just be mindful cause I could do your job, you can’t do mine. Just remember that. Thank you.”

As Adesanya continues to dominate and rack up title defenses, the question “What’s next?” gets begged after each outing. UFC 276 appeared to provide some solid clarity as just one fight before Adesanya’s main event opposite Cannonier, his old kickboxing foe, Alex Pereira, scored a stellar round one knockout against previously No. 4-ranked contender, Sean Strickland (watch highlights).

In all likelihood, fans can expect Adesanya versus Pereira 3 to take place in the Octagon before 2022’s end.