Jake Paul terminates Tommy Fury boxing match (again), eyes son of former heavyweight champ for next fight

Tommy Fury is out (again).

The up-and-coming pro boxer and one-time reality television star was booted from his Jake Paul headliner on Aug. 6 after failing to resolve his travel issues, meaning “TNT” will no longer be part of the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) card at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

“Fury received a termination notice,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Most Valuable Promotions did everything it could to help him and his team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding. Second time in a row he pulled out. Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. Aug. 6. MSG.”

So what happened?

Fury was blocked from leaving London’s Heathrow Airport early last week and according to Team Paul, needed to pay a visit to the nearest embassy to clear up a minor matter. Not only did the 23 year-old light heavyweight fail to take any corrective measures, he completely dropped off social media.

This marks the second time Fury has been unable to meet his obligation. He was also scheduled to compete against Paul last fall but pulled out due to illness and injury, That paved the way for a rematch between “The Problem Child” and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Which ended very poorly for “The Chosen One.”

“Jake Paul is finalizing a deal to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th,” Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix wrote on Twitter. “Rahman (12-1) is the son of ex-heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.”

Rahman Jr. saw his unbeaten streak come to an end last April in Las Vegas, a fifth-round technical knockout loss to James McKenzie Morrison, son of former heavyweight boxing champion Tommy Morrison. Their “Sin City” showdown was for the vacant World Boxing Council United States (USNBC) heavyweight title.

An official announcement regarding Paul vs. Rahman Jr. (pending commission approval) is expected later this week.