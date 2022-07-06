 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Jones sees more value in Miocic fight than Ngannou - ‘I think it proves a lot more’

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 247 Jones v Reyes Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jon Jones is on the cusp of making his heavyweight debut and the former UFC light heavyweight king is turning his full attention to Stipe Miocic. Despite a long-desired fight against current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou “Bones” believes a clash with Miocic holds more value at this time.

According to Jones, Ngannou is too one-dimensional. Jones also believes defeating Ngannou after the heavyweight has undergone knee surgery wouldn’t be viewed as the biggest victory. Instead, Jones wants a healthy Miocic and a fighter who offers more than just knockout power.

“At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves more,” tweeted Jones (via MMA Junkie). “Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point.”

With Ngannou on the shelf until the end of 2022 talks have already surfaced about a potential Jones vs. Miocic matchup. All the UFC has to do is open up its wallet and entice “Bones” back to the fold.

Insomnia

Not quite a shoey but kudos to Alexander Volkanovski for chugging this beer after his UFC 276 win.

Charles Oliveira is eager to welcome Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Octagon.

Sergio Pettis believes the eye poke on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 was worse than we originally thought. Do you agree?

Conor McGregor already believes he’s a UFC Hall of Famer. Is he right?

Speaking of McGregor, check out some of his “tasty” time pieces.

Listen to decorated kickboxer Gabriel Varga break down Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3.

Who is the best fighter in this photo?

Still feel like this hasn’t been talked about enough. Where does this rank among the all-time best UFC walkouts?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Just appreciate the movement and striking technique of Rafael Fiziev ahead of his clash with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58.

Pretty sure Dana White will NEVER sign Ariel Helwani.

Random Land

There’s absolutely no way this was a real pipe. This lady ate it!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness and random chaos is always on the way.

