Injury forces Patricky Pitbull out of title fight against Sydney Outlaw at Bellator 283

The upcoming Bellator 283 event, which is set to go down on July 22, 2022 in Tacoma, Washington, has lost its main event. According to MMA Fighting, Patricky Pitbull will not be able to defend his Lightweight title against Syndey Outlaw after he was forced out with an injury.

Related Pitbull vs Outlaw Headlines Bellator 283 On July 22

While details of the injury remain scarce, the report stated that the Brazilian champion could return to training in two weeks. That said, it won’t be enough to allow him to prepare for his first-ever title defense against such a dangerous opponent.

Pitbull won the vacant belt left behind by his brother, Patricio Pitbull, by defeating Peter Queally at Bellator 270 in Nov. 2021. As for Outlaw, he earned his shot at the strap by going 3-1 inside the Bellator cage, racking up wins over Roger Huerta, Adam Piccolotti, and Myles Jury.

For now, Bellator has not announced a replacement bout as the headliner, though it is very possible that the co-main event bout between Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson could very well be bumped up to the top spot. The card also features a Lightweight fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Chris Gonzalez.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.