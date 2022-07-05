Recently-retired Felice Herrig signs with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

After retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) a few weeks ago following her loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz via rear-naked choke (see it here), Felice Herrig will be jumping back into action

Though it won’t be inside a cage.

“Lil’ Bulldog” has signed on to compete for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), though details regarding a potential debut date or opponent have not been confirmed as of this writing.

“BKFC is very excited to announce this major signing today,” stated BKFC president David Feldman in a press release (via MMA Junkie). “Felice was one of UFC’s most popular fighters during her eight years with the company and now sees an opportunity to succeed in bare-knuckle fighting. We have a wealth of talented and tough female fighters and look forward to watching her compete in the squared circle.”

Competing for various MMA organizations such as UFC, Bellator MMA and Invicta FC, Herrig amassed a 14-10 mark. After starting her UFC career with an impressive 5-1 record, she went on to lose her last four fights inside the Octagon before calling it a day.

Now, Herrrig — who has big wins over Michelle Waterson, Alexa Grasso, and the aforementioned Karolina Kowaliewicz — will attempt to get back to her winning ways in her latest combat venture. Herrig joins the likes Hector Lombard, Mike Perry and Ben Rothwell as former UFC fighters who have jumped over to BKFC.