Video: Fighter plummets from shipping container during bizarre mid-air MMA fight

Russian MMA is like the jelly of the month club, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Joining the combat sports world alongside other insane entries like 5-on-5 cage fighting and Akhmat Fight Club, where children as young as eight get beaten into unconsciousness, is the newly-created “Punch Club.”

Home to such classics as “Car Jitsu.”

Feast your eyes on (literal) phone booth fighting as well as my new favorite activity, shipping container showdowns with both combatants (and the hapless referee) perilously suspended over murky waters.

Sorry, no man-eating alligators (yet).

Punch Club also built some weird platform made out of old car tires and stages another type of contest where both combatants have to compete in formal wear, which is kind of like getting drunk and starting a brawl at that wedding you didn’t want to go to.

Minus the jail time!

In other stupid news, “90 Day Fiancé” star and boob-sweat entrepreneur Stephanie Matto was recently hospitalized after eating too many beans to sell farts.

That is all.