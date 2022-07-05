UFC 277 poster drops for ‘Pena vs Nunes 2’ on July 30 in Dallas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its official fight poster for the upcoming UFC 277 “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., July 30, 2022 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

That’s just a few weeks away.

UFC 277 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight rematch between newly-crowned 135-pound champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes. Prior to that five-round showdown, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will hook ‘em up for the interim flyweight title while current champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, irons out his wrinkles with the UFC brass (or bails on the division and moves to bantamweight).

Check out the UFC 277 poster below:

Elsewhere on the card, hometown hero Derrick Lewis returns in a heavyweight battle opposite Sergei Pavlovich. In addition, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold makes his 185-pound comeback opposite one-time title challenger Paulo Costa while 205-pound contenders Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev try to secure their place among the light heavyweight elite.

For the rest of the UFC 277 fight card and PPV lineup click here.