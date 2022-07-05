Midnight Mania! Khabib open to Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Brazil

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khabib Nurmagomedov is lobbying for his teammate Islam Makhachev to challenge for the UFC lightweight title next. That would mean a matchup between Makhachev and former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira, who saw his title vacated after missing weight for a defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. A fight that Oliveira ending up winning with a first-round submission.

It’s unknown at this time if that is the fight that UFC will be making for the vacant title, but it makes the most sense. Khabib and team are confident in their chances of Makhachev’s grappling being too much for Oliveira. Nurmagomedov believes so much in Islam’s ground game that he’s willing to have the fight take place in Brazil so Makhachev can beat Oliveira in his own discipline.

“This is not Islam or Khabib’s organization, this is UFC [and] they have owners. They make these decisions,” Nurmagomedov told Ag. Fight. “Ok, if they say Brazil, we’ll love this. Come to Brazil, fight with Brazilian champion and finish him with Brazilian jiu-jitsu style. I love this. What you think about this? It’s gonna be hard?

“I really believe Islam can finish him on the ground. I really believe this. Now you guys gonna judge me because Islam, but who cares? Who cares? If they say Brazil, OK, let’s go Brazil. Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo.”

Khabib remembered the first and only time he fought in Brazil and how the fans turned once he won in dramatic fashion. He believes the same can happen to Makhachev.

“I fight one time in Sao Paulo, Thiago Tavares,” Nurmagomedov said. “It was very short fight, one and a half minute, boom. Before fight everybody said I was gonna die. After fight, everybody take picture with me. It’s gonna be same thing with Islam and Charles Oliveira.”

Henry Cejudo is pulling out all the stops to lock down a UFC title fight in his return.

I respect the sh*t out @alexvolkanovski, but I know I can challenge him. It's the challenge that excites me. I want to make history. Let's make it happen #UFC276 #C4https://t.co/vt2kPautVM pic.twitter.com/pKd3uC0AF7 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 4, 2022

Now that Drake’s betting curse is over is Chris Pratt the new MMA jinx?

New curse unlocked



The Chris Pratt Curse pic.twitter.com/9tdLrHEiRf — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) July 4, 2022

Looks like Sean O’Malley covered up a tattoo of his kid’s footprints with a dragon. Thoughts?

Sean, did you cover up the footprints tattoo of your children with a dragon tattoo? @SugaSeanMMA #ufc #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/jgY6bXpTuN — Matt “The Mangler” Bessette (@Mangler_MMA) July 4, 2022

This is a hard stat to swallow if you’re a fan of Israel Adesanya.

Post #UFC276, Israel Adesanya has the second lowest UFC finishing rate amongst the current champions with Carla Esparza the only fighter below Stylebender. pic.twitter.com/Ck0OW3fc1c — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) July 4, 2022

Saw this over the weekend and had to post it.

Hasbulla about to go for a ride!

I don’t think they realize bro is fearing for his life pic.twitter.com/untv65x0c8 — Hasbulla (@HasbullaHive) July 4, 2022

Who wins in a fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Martin Riggs?

What a comeback KO finish for Xavier Alaoui against Fabricio Sarraff at UAEW 31 over the weekend.

النزال الرئيسي - وزن الديك



بالقاضية.. المغربي إكزافير علاوي يفوز على اللبناني فابريسيو صراف



#UAEW31#UAEWarriorsArabia pic.twitter.com/kElSV69UDU — قناة أبوظبي الرياضية (@ADSportsTV) July 3, 2022

This was probably the most eventful moment of Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley.

There wasn’t much MMA action on July 4th so we’ll leave you with this rear-naked choke dished out during Nathan’s hotdog eating contest.

Just strangled the dude and kept eating hahah pic.twitter.com/ttVT05K6p3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 4, 2022

How many times are you puking before killing this gallon of pink lemonade?

A gallon on pink lemonade chugged in under 30 seconds



Eric "Badlands" Booker is simply built different. pic.twitter.com/OZfcxpgyCG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2022

Where was this lifeguard 20 years ago?

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness and random chaos is always on the way.