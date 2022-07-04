Video: Joey Chestnut wins 2022 Nathan’s hot dog eating title, falls short of own record

Joey Chestnut once again blew away the competition in the annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest in Coney Island, New York, downing 63 franks (and buns) in just 10 minutes. Sounds impressive on paper, but remember that “Jaws” swallowed a staggering 76 dawgs last year in the same competition. Yes, that is the world record by a Brooklyn mile.

Geoffrey Esper came in second with a paltry 47.5 hot dogs.

Women’s champion Miki Sudo crossed the finish line with a total of 40, her ninth consecutive victory after missing the 2021 contest due to the birth of her son.

“Most athletes have two kinds of primes,” Chestnut told USA Today. “Their first prime is when their body is the best. I’ve passed that prime. The second prime is when their mind and knowledge is at its best, where you know your body and how to practice less but be just as prepared. I’m there now.”

Chestnut, 37, vows to (somehow) reach 80 hot dogs before he retires.