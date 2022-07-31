Highlights! Watch Iranian Hulk get smashed by Kazakh Titan in Dubai | Video

The Iranian Hulk finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday in Dubai, facing off against The Kazakh Titan, a similar regional giant with a smaller social media footprint ... but bigger punch.

Their boxing bout was a sloppy affair, as expected. Neither man has any prior professional or amateur boxing experience, and that showed in the quality of the fighting. But, The Kazakh Titan, real name Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, had at least thrown some punches before, and used that edge to pummel The Iranian Hulk, Sajad Gharibi.

The Iranian Hulk had no answer to any of the shots he was taking other than to turn his back and slowly walk away from his opponent. The referee stepped in to give him a quick time out after a minute for some reason, and he managed to collect himself somewhat. The next minute was a slip and slide in the ring with both men tripping over their own feet as they chased each other around throwing wild punches.

Iranian hulk comes out like a champ! With Muharram tunes! Ya Hossein! pic.twitter.com/qODHEjLvYX — Hassan Sabbāh (@OrderofAlamut) July 31, 2022

Somebody please pay Iranian Hulk to never step foot inside a boxing ring again pic.twitter.com/Ip3IH4wiyc — Bowls,Beers,Brawls (@Bowl_Beer_Brawl) July 31, 2022

After a few too many wild haymakers, The Iranian Hulk was out of gas and The Kazakh Titan took advantage, hitting him with a right hook that dropped Hulk to the canvas. At that point, with the first round almost over, the referee mercifully waved things off.

The Iranian Hulk was originally set to fight bodybuilder Martyn Ford for KSW, but the fight was canceled once Ford realized that his opponent wasn’t in any kind of decent fighting shape. Beating up Gharibi wouldn’t just be a bad look for Ford, but he argued it might drive Gharibi to self-harm, given all the intensely negative backlash The Iranian Hulk had received in the build-up to the fight.

Hopefully, this bout against The Kazakh Titan is small enough in scale that The Iranian Hulk can walk away and forget about the glorified fool-around, and hopefully never step into the ring again.