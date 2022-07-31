 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC 277 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
With UFC 277 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., July 30, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event rematch between women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and former UFC double champ Amanda Nunes, a co-headliner pitting former UFC champion Brandon Moreno against Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight strap, a heavyweight clash featuring Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, and a light heavyweight clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

