Amanda Nunes regained the women’s bantamweight title last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., with a dominant decision win over champion Julianna Pena. The co-main event saw Brandon Moreno capture interim flyweight gold with a sensational third-round body kick TKO over streaking contender Kai Kara-France.

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 277 produced a collection of finishes, memorable performances, and back-and-forth wars. Check them out below and let us know which ones stood out the most:

Undefeated welterweight prospect Michael Morales kept his winning ways up with a third-round TKO stoppage over Octagon newcomer Adam Fugitt (watch HERE)

Drew Dober scored another knockout finish with a third-round hook to the body against rising journeyman Rafael Alves

Surging light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev pushed his current win streak to nine with a second-round TKO over Anthony Smith

Alexandre Pantoja made a big statement in his flyweight clash with Alex Perez by cruising to a 91-second submission finish

Heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich scored a controversial first-round TKO finish over Derrick Lewis, but still walked away with his fourth-straight knockout win

Nicolae Negumereanu scored his fourth-straight Octagon win with a vicious second-round TKO finish over UFC newcomer Ihor Potieria

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 277 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Performance of the Night: Alexandre Pantoja Performance of the Night: Drew Dober

