Brandon Moreno is once again a UFC champion after stopping Kai Kara-France with a third-round TKO (body kick and punches) to win the interim flyweight strap last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Moreno opened up with early pressure and cage control, but Kara-France quickly checked him with one of this patented right hands. Both flyweights started to find their home in the second as they loosened up with punches, kicks, and a few inside exchanges. Moreno was a little more comfortable towards the end of the second, but Kara-France quickly stole the momentum back early into the third with heavy punches and ground-and-pound. The onslaught opened a cut below Moreno’s right eye.
Towards the end of the third round Moreno launched a nasty liver kick that caught Kara-France flush. “Don’t Blink” fell to the canvas in pain and Moreno rushed in for a flurry of punches. Referee Herb Dean watched closely as Kara-France covered up and eventually stopped the fight.
After the action, Moreno faced off with current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo inside of the Octagon. They agreed to a fourth fight in Brazil this coming December.
Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:
NEW ZEALAND— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 31, 2022
STAND UP IMMEDIATELY FOR THIS MEAN MAORI!
Here comes @KaiKaraFrance for the biggest walk of his UFC career! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/j3LkplILL8
"ESTOY LISTO!!!"— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
[ @TheAssassinBaby | #UFC277 | Main Card LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/U0Pbshxhuo ] pic.twitter.com/oVtytlj7XP
Touch gloves & away we go— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
[ #UFC277 | Main Card LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/U0Pbshxhuo ] pic.twitter.com/9IZmPyf97X
One round down. How'd you score it? #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/QUsvoNr0R3— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 31, 2022
HE DID IT!!! @THEASSASSINBABY IS YOUR INTERIM FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/r09TD4acId— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
Beautiful show of respect between these two warriors #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/IJluu5jJln— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
The belt is back on the waist of @TheAssassinBaby #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/SxWxUq3hPA— UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022
WE'VE GOT A FIGHT.— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 31, 2022
For the first time, the quadrilogy will go down between Figueiredo & Moreno for all the gold! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/q78p9uJY9f
For complete UFC 277 results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...