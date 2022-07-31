 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 277 highlights: Brandon Moreno stops Kai Kara-France with nasty body kick, faces off with Deiveson Figueiredo

By Dan Hiergesell
Brandon Moreno is once again a UFC champion after stopping Kai Kara-France with a third-round TKO (body kick and punches) to win the interim flyweight strap last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Moreno opened up with early pressure and cage control, but Kara-France quickly checked him with one of this patented right hands. Both flyweights started to find their home in the second as they loosened up with punches, kicks, and a few inside exchanges. Moreno was a little more comfortable towards the end of the second, but Kara-France quickly stole the momentum back early into the third with heavy punches and ground-and-pound. The onslaught opened a cut below Moreno’s right eye.

Towards the end of the third round Moreno launched a nasty liver kick that caught Kara-France flush. “Don’t Blink” fell to the canvas in pain and Moreno rushed in for a flurry of punches. Referee Herb Dean watched closely as Kara-France covered up and eventually stopped the fight.

After the action, Moreno faced off with current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo inside of the Octagon. They agreed to a fourth fight in Brazil this coming December.

