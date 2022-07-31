Amanda Nunes regained her champ-champ status last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) at UFC 277 live on ESPN+ (PPV)/ABC/ESPN from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., when “Lioness” outlasted Julianna Pena to capture a unanimous decision win and walk away with the women’s bantamweight title.
Nunes was switching stances early as she tried to attack from range. “Lioness” mixed in some nasty leg kicks along the way, but Pena was right in front of her willing to exchange. Nunes took advantage and temporarily dropped the champion twice with short counter punches. Pena shook it off and started to land with her jab.
Nunes went bonkers in the second round as she caught Pena twice with a counter right hand that knocked the champion down on each occasion. “Lioness” scored another knockdown late into the second with a stiff left. Pena responded in the third with a few solid flurries on the feet, but Nunes landed a timely takedown and scored some valuable time and elbows in top control.
Nunes opened up the fourth round with another strong takedown. “Lioness” was playing it too cool in top control and it allowed Pena to nearly sink in a fight-ending armbar attempt. Nunes broke free and blasted the champion with slicing elbows to bloody her up even more. In the fifth and final round, Nunes went back to her wrestling on multiple occasions. Pena continued to threaten with submissions off her back, but she wasn’t able to catch Nunes off guard. “Lioness” would go on to walk away with the decision.
