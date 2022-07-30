The upcoming boxing match between social media star Jake Paul and professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. has been officially canceled.

This is according to a recent press release by Most Valuable Promotions (shown below). The fight cancelation was also announced during tonight’s Showtime broadcast for Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. Apparently Rahman Jr. is experiencing some weight issues and will not be able to compete.

#PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/thnjyjUEMT — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 31, 2022

Paul vs. Rahman Jr. was scheduled to take place next weekend on Aug. 6 live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tommy Fury was originally expected to fight Paul, but he had to withdraw due to travel issues. Rahman Jr., son of former heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman, stepped up on short notice to accept the fight.

According to the Most Valuable Promotions press release, Rahman Jr. did not maintain his weight and asked for the bout to be moved to a heavier weight class on multiple occasions. Paul and his team were not having it.

Related Paul Breaks His Back Carrying PPV Promotion

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner,” read the MVP press release.

Paul, who is just over two years deep into his professional boxing career, was hoping to prove his worth against a legitimate boxer. Rahman Jr. isn’t a world destroyer, but he’s a bigger fighter who was going to test Paul’s real skills inside of the ring. Up to this point “Problem Child” has only fought former UFC fighters and retired NBA players with zero professional boxing experience. This was his chance to put the boxing world on real notice.

Paul took to Twitter moments after the fight cancelation was made official to apologize for the fallout. Check it out below:

First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled. These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me.



I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans. https://t.co/0q6MxqG3XJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

“First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled,” wrote Paul. “These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me.

“I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans.”

I guess fight fans will have to wait a little longer to see Paul’s evolution as a boxer. It’s unknown at this time when he might reschedule his next bout.