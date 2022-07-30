Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France squared off in a Flyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Kara-France was looking for the low kick right away, but Moreno defended well by withdrawing his knee. Moreno worked to establish the lead hand and was finding his jab. Moreno fired a few heavy left high kicks that were blocked then scored with a lunging left hook. Kara-France struck back with a heavy right, and Moreno changed levels into a double leg. Kara-France denied the shot and returned to the center. Counter left hand scored for Moreno in response to a low kick. The Kiwi found another right hand. Moreno let loose a nice combination along the fence, and he was generally the man controlling the center throughout the first five minutes.

A pair of stiff jabs landed for Moreno early in the second, but Kara-France answered the second well with a chopping calf kick. Moreno ducked a high kick and latched onto Kara-France’s back. Kara-France did well to deny the back take but eats an elbow. The Kiwi dug another hard low kick. Long right hand scored for the Mexican fighter, followed by an overhand. The two traded big hooks in the center moments later as they began to open up more. Moreno took another low kick then pressured into a big combination. All in all, the second was a very close round.

The jab vs. low kick battle continued into the third. Then, Kara-France caught a Moreno body kick and turned it into a sweep into top position. Moreno tried an armbar then worked up quickly. Kara-France landed a slick elbow on the break, cutting his opponent. Moreno tried to up the pressure, but he ate a heavy right hand as a result. Kara-France’s right hand was landing more and more. Moreno settled down a bit, returning to his jab and finding more success as a result. Kara-France tried a takedown but ate a spinning strike for his trouble. Moreno ripped another left kick, and out of nowhere, Kara-France crumbled!

Moreno landed several left kicks throughout the night, but this one must have hit perfectly, because Kara-France was just done. The Kiwi couldn’t recover, and Moreno is once again a champion.

Result: Brandon Moreno defeats Kai Kara-France via third-round knockout

