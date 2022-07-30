Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich squared off in a Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Lewis opened with a low kick, but Pavlovich was pressuring him towards the fence. Lewis started swinging, but the Russian landed hard and hurt “The Black Beast.” Lewis backed off and Pavlovich swarmed, putting together a huge combination of power punches. Another right hand connected, and Lewis hit the canvas on his hands and knees. Lewis appeared to be in the process of popping back to his feet, but the referee interfered before Lewis had any chance to recover.

That’s a bummer, because this one should have gone on a bit longer. Still, Pavlovich started off hot and stunned Lewis early, a difficult accomplishment one way or another! As a result, he scored the biggest win of his career ... even if the Dallas fans didn’t like it one bit.

Result: Sergei Pavlovich defeats Derrick Lewis via first-round knockout

