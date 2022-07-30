Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez squared off in a Flyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Pantoja started aggressive, landing some huge right hands and walking his opponent down. He really flurried on Perez, prompting a takedown attempt. Pantoja sprawled and returned with his own shot, jumping Perez back in the first 30 seconds! He started digging his arms at the neck and crossing the face, working towards the finish. Moments later, he locked the choke across the jawline, and that was it! Perez was forced to tap!

This was one hell of a statement from Pantoja, who sometimes resides as the division’s forgotten man. Against a dangerous puncher and talented wrestler, Pantoja simply overwhelmed his opponent in an incredible offensive burst. Hopefully, that performance is enough to get him into a title fight.

Pantoja deserves it.

Result: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Alex Perez via first-round rear naked choke

