Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. In another dominant showing, Ankalaev extended his win streak yet again.

The two opened the contest by trading kicks. Ankalaev looked light on his feet, and he was targeting the lead leg early. Few punches were landed on either side in the first half of the round. On the whole, Ankalaev was landing the heavier kicks, including a notable high kick with about 90 seconds remaining in the round. After that blow, Smith started letting his hands go a bit more, but Ankalaev managed the distance well. Smith landed in an exchange, then Ankalaev shoved him to the canvas and stood over top for the final 30 seconds.

It wasn’t the most eventful five minutes, but Ankalaev was the more effective man.

Smith pressured more heavily to start the second, and he ripped a nice right to the body. Smith changed levels into a double leg along the fence, but Ankalaev stuffed the shot without issue. Rather than let his opponent pull away, Smith pulled guard — seemingly because his ankle was bothering him. Smith tried to build up into a single leg, but Ankalaev sprawled and landed short strikes. With about two minutes remaining, Ankalaev was able to posture up and unleash some huge shots! Ankalaev moved to the turtle and starting pounding away, forcing an intervention from the referee.

Prior to his UFC stint, Ankalaev was known for his punishing ground strikes, and that skill was back on display! In addition, it appears that Ankalaev managed to damage Smith’s ankle with either a check or calf kick, and that injury had a major impact on the fight.

Result: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Anthony Smith via second-round knockout

